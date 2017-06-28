PICTURES: Alburgh with Denton Primary School raises over £1,300 in Race for Life

Staff, parents and pupils in Alburgh with Denton Primary School have raised over £1,300 for Cancer Research UK.

Taking part in Race for Life on June 9, children wore pink and blue clothing and had a running number.

Pupils, staff and parents at Alburgh with Denton Primary School took part in Race for Life to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

They had to walk, jog or run for 45 minutes to an hour around the school field, which was decorated in banners and balloons.

PE coordinator and event organiser Mrs Nicky Wright, said: “It was a fantastic morning and it was lovely to see so many people support the event, either by taking part or by sponsoring the children”.