PICTURES: Aerial acrobatics and dazzling displays as record numbers visit Old Buckenham Airshow

Matt Wilkins said close to 10,000 people visited across the weekend, which saw a capacity crowd on the Sunday, watch some dazzling aerobatic displays.

MDEP-30-07-2017-020 Old Buckenham crowd.

Those appearing included the Old Buckenham-based Wildcats, the only B-17 Bomber in Europe, Sally B, and Brendan O’Brien’s Flying Circus.

“It was absolutely fabulous,” he told the Diss Express. “We were extraordinarily lucky with the weather – in fact, with storms going off five miles to the south, we were not touched, which was wonderful.

“As a result, it meant for the fourth year in a row we set a record for the number of people here.

“It was one of the best set displays I have ever seen. All of the pilots really did bring their A game and it was a brilliant weekend.”

It was one of the best set displays I have ever seen. All of the pilots really did bring their A game and it was a brilliant weekend Matt Wilkins, organiser, Old Buckenham Airshow

Mr Wilkins said he had been inundated with more 300 positive comments after the weekend. nd he added with some of aviation’s biggest names attending – including Brendan O’Brien, Rod Dean, Elly Sallingboe – it was proof the event is now an “essential” part of the calendar in East Anglia, and a badge of honour.

“To have people like that, not just giving us the time of day but actually being here, is absolutely wonderful.”

MDEP-30-07-2017-012 Old Buckenham based aerobatics team the Wildcats.

MDEP-30-07-2017-016 Old Buckenham Airshow,TV presenter and Flying legend Brendan O'Brien lands his Piper Cub on a trailer at 60MPH.

MDEP-30-07-2017-010 Old Buckenham based aerobatics team the Wildcats.

MDEP-30-07-2017-007 TV presenter and Flying legend Brendan O'Brien displays his Piper Cub.

MDEP-30-07-2017-050 Old Buckenham Airshow. David Childerhouse, Carl Clarke & Gene Hines displayed their 1940's Jeeps

MDEP-30-07-2017-049 Old Buckenham Airshow. The Butterfield Family in period dress

MDEP-30-07-2017-048 Old Buckenham singers in period dress entertain the crowds

MDEP-30-07-2017-041 Old Buckenham Airshow, local boy James Neale of Quidenham gets his first flight in a light aircraft