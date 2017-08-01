PICTURES: Aerial acrobatics and dazzling displays as record numbers visit Old Buckenham Airshow

Matt Wilkins said close to 10,000 people visited across the weekend, which saw a capacity crowd on the Sunday, watch some dazzling aerobatic displays.
Those appearing included the Old Buckenham-based Wildcats, the only B-17 Bomber in Europe, Sally B, and Brendan O’Brien’s Flying Circus.
“It was absolutely fabulous,” he told the Diss Express. “We were extraordinarily lucky with the weather – in fact, with storms going off five miles to the south, we were not touched, which was wonderful.
“As a result, it meant for the fourth year in a row we set a record for the number of people here.
“It was one of the best set displays I have ever seen. All of the pilots really did bring their A game and it was a brilliant weekend.”
It was one of the best set displays I have ever seen. All of the pilots really did bring their A game and it was a brilliant weekendMatt Wilkins, organiser, Old Buckenham Airshow
Mr Wilkins said he had been inundated with more 300 positive comments after the weekend. nd he added with some of aviation’s biggest names attending – including Brendan O’Brien, Rod Dean, Elly Sallingboe – it was proof the event is now an “essential” part of the calendar in East Anglia, and a badge of honour.
“To have people like that, not just giving us the time of day but actually being here, is absolutely wonderful.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.