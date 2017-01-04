PICTURES: A140 set to close after lorry goes over and gets stuck on Scole roundabout

A lorry has become stuck on the A140/A1066 roundabout in Scole this afternoon.

Norfolk Police received a call at 3.35pm, alerting them to the single-vehicle incident.

A lorry ends up on the roundabout of the A140, at Scole. ANL-170401-170514001

One eyewitness said the recycling lorry is about a third of the way over the roundabout, and has become stuck in a hedge.

Police and ambulance are at the scene.

A spokesperson for the police said recovery was set to take place at about 5.15pm, with the A140 set to be closed southbound between Dickleburgh and Scole for about an hour.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) said: “EEAST received a call today at 3.49pm to reports of an RTC on the A1066 near Diss.

Early reports suggest one patient is being treated but we are unsure what for or how serious their condition is East of England Ambulance NHS Trust spokesperson

“An ambulance crew was dispatched and is still currently on scene. Early reports suggest one patient is being treated but we are unsure what for or how serious their condition is.”

More to follow.

