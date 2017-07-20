Pedestrians the priority as Diss Heritage Triangle streetscape works come to a close

Work to improve the historic heart of Diss is coming to a close.

After a 12 week development period, the streetscape works in the Heritage Triangle are nearly complete. It aims to change the ‘feel’ of the area by giving priority to pedestrians over cars.

This is about reclaiming the streets for the people, not vehicles, whilst recognising that traffic circulation remains essential to life in the Triangle Sheila Moss King, programme manager

There is now a ‘no parking’ restriction throughout the area, except for designated blue badge spaces, and a speed limit of 20mph. Loading will be permitted in the Triangle.

Sheila Moss King, programme manager, said: “It’s important that people understand what loading means – this is where you a pausing briefly, to load or unload goods between your vehicle and a business in the Triangle.

“People who park in the squares, on the pavements or block the carriageway will incur parking fines, simple as that. This is about reclaiming the streets for the people, not vehicles, whilst recognising that traffic circulation remains essential to life in the Triangle.”

The works include eight new crossing points, with tactile paving to assist the visually impaired. Street clutter has been removed, while new benches, planters, and interpretation boards have been introduced.

The remainder of the programme, the development of the gardens behind the Diss Town Council offices, leading down to a floating boardwalk linking to Kings Head yard, will be completed later in the summer.

It all forms part of the £3.4m Diss Heritage Triangle and Diss Corn Hall programme, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund alongside town, district and county councils.