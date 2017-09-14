PCC hosts rural crime event for Breckland

Residents in the Breckland area are invited to have their say on rural crime at a special meeting hosted by Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner next Tuesday.

The ‘Barnstorming’ event in Snetterton, will give members of the public the chance to question PCC Lorne Green and a panel of experts about all aspects of rural crime.

Last time the PCC hosted such an event topics included illegal metal detecting, online scamming and speeding and Lorne hopes there will be an equally positive turnout in Snetterton.

He said: “When I campaigned to be PCC for Norfolk I pledged to support rural communities by listening to and responding to the needs of people in the countryside.

“I hope as many residents and members of the local farming community as possible will attend the Snetterton meeting.

“The aim of the Barnstorming Event is to give people who live and work in the rural community the opportunity to find out more about what our police are doing to address their concerns about police visibility, to tackle feelings of isolation, help them feel more engaged with their police service and encourage the reporting of rural crime.

“It is also an opportunity for the local community to learn more about what I have been doing over the last twelve months, in partnership with Norfolk Constabulary, to tackle the issues that are affecting them and their communities.”

Sergeant Mark Askham, of Norfolk Constabulary’s Community Safety and Citizens in Policing Command, added: “The rural geography of Norfolk presents the police a unique set of challenges which require a partnership approach to preventing and detecting crime and making our communities feel safer.

“We have invested in technology such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and police drones. We have created a dedicated Rural Crime Task Force who are able to provide bespoke support to rural communities.

“The Barnstorming event is an opportunity to provide a voice to rural communities and it is through engagement opportunities such as this which help shape and inform our overall policing response to rural crime.”

The event is just off the A11 at World Horse Welfare, Hall Farm, Ada Cole Avenue, Snetterton, NR16 2LP, between 7.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday September 19.