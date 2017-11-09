Park Radio to stand out on the road with newly-sponsored motor

Park Radio, due on air later this month, will be hitting the road thanks to a newly-sponsored car, provided by John Grose in Diss.

Station director Chris Moyse took receipt of the car from John Grose’s Stephen Anderson.

Mr Moyse said: “It is all about the relationship with local traders. We have worked closely John Grose for many years now, and I think it does underpin the respect we have gained in the community with residents and businesses willing to invest in the station.”

John Grose is among several businesses to have shown their support in getting the station off the ground.

The studios, based at the Diss Youth and Community Centre, have had help from many local firm including Cornerstone Renewables, Durrants, John Doe, Paul and Mike Harper, Neil Hughes Construction, Ridgeons, AW Waterfield & Sons and Diss Town Council.

“We have specifically chosen to use local traders and businesses to supply and fit our studios in order to promote and support the Park Radio will be broadcasting music, chat and information relevant to Diss, Eye, Harleston and the surrounding areas,” Mr Moyse added.

“People like hearing about where they live, work and shop and that is exactly what is important to this us here at Park Radio too.”