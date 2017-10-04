Park Radio hits all-time high as new 25m mast is installed in Diss

Park Radio, soon to be Diss’s first radio station to be hitting the airwaves, has taken a towering step forward as a new 25m mast was installed on Sunday.

It was originally owned by Peachman Investigations of Long Stratton, and had not been used for several years.

A new 25m mast has been installed at Diss Youth and Community Centre as preparations continue for Park Radio. Photo: John Hutton, Diss Camera Club.

But it will be brought back to life as Park Radio edges closer to broadcasting full-time.

It has since been reconditioned for its new use by Mike Harper Engineering and his team, based at The Heywood, and transported to its new home at the Diss Youth and Community Centre.

The Centre, in Shelfanger Road, will also be the home of the Park Radio studios. Work began on two studios, an office, and a reception area in September.

Director Chris Moyse told the Diss Express: “Its another significant milestone in the Park Radio journey to bring good quality local radio to our local communities across Diss, Eye and Harleston.

“We are all so proud of our progress this year and although we still have a considerable amount of work to do we are now confident of launching before Christmas, and installation of our Diss mast get us closer to that target.

“Thanks to Ridgeons, Neil Hughes Construction and John Doe and many others including Diss Town Council for helping us so far with the studio build.”

The mast will transmit to Diss, Eye and surrounding areas, including Redgrave, Botesdale, Mellis, Dickleburgh and New Buckenham.

A second mast will be installed at a later date in Harleston to further increase coverage.

Park Radio’s Diss mast will operate on the FM frequency using 107.6FM, with the Harleston mast using 105.2FM.

Park Radio was awarded a full-time five year FM license back in June 2015.

For more see www.parkradio.co.uk. Or, to get involved, email chris.moyse@google mail.com .