Park Alive to bring choirs, ukuleles and country music to Diss

Music and sound will be ringing through Diss once when Park Alive returns on August 12 to Diss Park – with proceeds going to worthy causes.

This free event from the Diss Rotary Club will provide audiences with a wide range of music to suit all taste and also feature a two stage line-up.

The combined local voices of Discord, the wellbeing choir will be making a return. The choir, formed of five local groups and under the direction of Michael Dann, will come together at the event with a performance of their selection of songs from stage and scene.

It’s not just about vocals, as the Norwich Ukulele Band will be making a double appearance with sing-along music.

The Dave Drain Band will also be providing there own sound of authentic country music.

Music starts at 5.45pm and the event will feature a bar, barbecue, raffle and prize draw. All proceeds from the event will be in aid of local and international charities supported by the Rotary Club.

The event is supported by support from local sponsors including A W Myhill and Morrisons.