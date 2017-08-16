Park Alive fills the air with music in Diss

Have your say

Crowds gathered in Diss on Saturday to enjoy an evening of musical entertainment at Park Alive.

Organised by Diss and District Rotary Club, the air was filled with songs from the Discord’s 100 singers led by Michael Dann, and the Norwich Ukulele Society Band provided foot-tapping music.

The Dave Drain Country and Western Band also performed, and Park Radio started off the evening.

The evening featured a barbecue and raffle.