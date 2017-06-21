Parents of missing Clacton man last seen in Dickleburgh in April make impassioned plea on BBC Crimewatch

The family of a missing man last seen in Dickleburgh have made an impassioned plea for his return on the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow.

Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton, was last seen along the A140 in Dickleburgh, walking towards Ipswich, on Tuesday, April 4.

Nigel Kedar.

His father and mother said: “We love and miss you and long to be with you again, or at least know you are alright with whatever you are doing now. We love you and love conquers all. Whatever has happened, you will always be our son and we can help you, if you need it.

“Your sisters, brother and your son – our grandson – are also struggling with your disappearance. Please be in touch if you can. We all love you, mum and dad.”

Mr Kedar is described as being white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a large build, and has short hair. He was wearing dark coloured trousers with a lighter colours long-sleeved shirt, and he has a distinctive gold tooth.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie James said: “Nigel has now been missing for more than two months and we are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

“I would ask members of the public to think what they were doing specifically between Sunday, April 2, and Tuesday, April 4.

“Nigel was seen walking on Queens Road at 4pm on Monday, April 3, 2017.

“He was not seen again until 6.30am on the Tuesday when he purchased some water from the petrol station in Long Stratton.

“Nigel’s movements during this period may give us an insight into where he was heading and what his intentions were.

“If you saw him, spoke with him or have any information please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 999.