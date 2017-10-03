Parents called upon to have their say on Suffolk’s school admissions policy

Suffolk County Council has called on parents to have their say on proposed admissions policy for the 2019/2020 school year, in a bid to ensure school places are offered to children in a fair way.

The consultation, which started on Monday, will run until November 13, 2017.

The proposals will see changes to the admission arrangements and co-ordinated admissions scheme for schools in Suffolk for the 2019/2020 school year.

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, said: “I encourage parents and carers to go online and take a look at the proposed admissions procedures and tell us what they think.

“Whilst we are only proposing some minor changes to our policy for 2019/2020, school admissions are a very sensitive subject and so we must listen to what our residents, parents and schools are telling us about the current process and what we are proposing before making any decision.”

The governing bodies of voluntary aided, foundation, free schools and academies are responsible for admissions to their schools.

If you want to view the arrangements for these schools you should contact the school directly.

To view the consultation documents and to have your say on the proposals, please go to www.suffolk.gov.uk/consultations.