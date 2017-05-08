Palgrave man died after falling ill behind wheel

An 81-year-old man died after being taken ill at the wheel of his car moments before it crashed into a tree, an inquest has been told.

The inquest today (Monday) at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard that before slumping in his seat, Ian Slinger had turned to his wife and said: “I’m having a really strange feeling.”

Mr Slinger, of Priory Close, Palgrave, had been driving with his wife Maureen along the A143 at Stanton when the accident happened on October 14 last year.

The inquest today (Monday) at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard that as Mr Slinger lost control of his Citroen car in Diss Road, it mounted the grass verge before colliding with a tree.

Describing the moments leading up to the crash, Mrs Slinger said in a statement: “I said brake, brake, brake but he didn’t and his shoulders and head suddenly slumped.”

Witnesses had seen the car gently weaving about before the crash, the inquest heard.

Mrs Slinger suffered a broken hip in the impact.

Despite attempts to revive Mr Slinger, he was declared dead at the scene, said Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone.

A post mortem examination conducted by consultant pathologist Dr Carl Love showed that Mr Slinger died of chest injuries and also revealed that he had been suffering from myocarditis which can cause the heart to stop.

Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Slinger died as a result of a road traffic collision secondary to a medical episode.