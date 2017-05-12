Pair of burglaries in Diss this morning linked by police

A pair of burglaries which took place in Diss in the early hours of this morning have been linked, as police appeal for information.

In the first incident, a home in Sunnyside was entered at approximately 4am, and a rucksack, wallet and jacket was stolen from within.

The other incident occurred around the same time, between 1.30am and 5.45am, when a house in Scholars Walk was entered and electrical items, cash and cards were stolen from inside.

Norfolk Constabulary says a man was seen at the Sunnyside incident. He is described as being tall, and wearing a black hooded top.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or who has any information should call DC Debbie Johnston at Thetford CID on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.