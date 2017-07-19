Pair injured after road accident in Hempnall

Have your say

A pair of motorists have been taken to hospital after an accident in Hempnall this afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the B1527 at 12.31pm, to reports of a two-vehicle accident.

It involved a Toyota and a Nissan.

Fire crews from Long Stratton and Sprowston were at the scene, and cut one person free using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Two patients were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed, at the junction with Brick Kiln Lane, at 12.50pm. It reopened just before 2.30pm.