Pair hospitalised after crash on A11 at Attleborough

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A11 at Attleborough on Sunday morning

The incident happened shortly after 11am at the Stag roundabout, and involved a BMW.

Two ambulance crews and a rapid response vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust attended.

They treated two patients who were both taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the road was closed for about two hours, after damage to the road and roundabout, and an oil spill.