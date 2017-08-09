Pair hospitalised after car and van crash on A140 at Saxlingham Thorpe

Have your say

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A140 at Saxlingham Thorpe on Tuesday night.

Emergency services received a call at about 5pm to reports of a collision involving a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Ford Fiesta.

A spokesperson for the police said one of the vehicles had suffered “heavy damaged” and debris was in the road.

No one was trapped, but fire crews from Carrow and Long Stratton were also at the scene.

A pair of ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched by the East of England Ambulance Service, and treated two patients.

A woman in her 80s was treated for facial, neck and shoulder injuries, while a man in his 70s was suffering with back pain. They were both taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

Diversions were put in place and the A140 reopened at 7.49pm.