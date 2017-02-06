Pair arrested in Attleborough in connection with drug offences

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with drug offences on the A11 at Attleborough on Thursday.

A vehicle was stopped on the Stag roundabout at about 9pm by officers, and seized a quantity of what is believed to be cannabis and a Class A drug.

A man, aged in his 30s and from the London area has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B or C drug and supplying a controlled drug whilst a woman in her 20s and from the London area has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

They both remain in police custody at this time.