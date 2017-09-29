Pair are over the moon as Rushall village pub set to reopen

Pints will keep flowing as Rushall’s village pub has found new owners and is due to reopen later this year.

The Half Moon Inn is now in the hands of Sarah Campbell-Jones and Ray Paul.

The Half Moon Inn, Rushall Picture: Mecha Morton

Sarah has had experience running hotels in Norfolk and working in New York.

She said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to invest both our time and experience into bringing the Half Moon back to life.

“We are looking forward to reopening the doors and to welcoming both old and new customers.”

On running the village pub, she added: “We are both local to the village and I have known about the pub for about 20 years, and know the potential it has.

“We hope to completely refurbish the pub in the first few months and eventually open it up as country village inn once again.

“There are 11 bedrooms and we also plan to refurbish them, too.”

“Ray used to be in the London Fire Brigade, so this will be a whole new experience for him.”

Licensed leisure specialists Everard Cole said they were pleased to announce the letting of the Half Moon pub.

Everard Cole associate director Chris Rogers said: “It is always disappointing to see pubs close, so we are delighted the Half Moon will reopen in December.

“Sarah and Ray will bring a huge amount of enthusiasm and local knowledge to the premises and we’re sure it will be a great success”.

The Half Moon inn will officially open in December.