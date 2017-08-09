Overturned pig transporter closes A134 at Ingham

The A134 is closed at Ingham after a pig transporter lorry overturned.

Suffolk Police say they were called at about 7.55am to a lorry on its side partially blocking the road.

Its driver was briefly trapped in the cab and was injured in the incident.

A vet was called to the scene but police say a number of pigs have died.

The surviving pigs have been transferred to other transport but the road is likely to remain closed between Rymer Point and the Timworth Green turn-off until about 2pm while the lorry is recovered.