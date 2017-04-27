Outbuilding thefts in Aspall, Wingfield, Palgrave and Fressingfield

A number of outbuildings have been broken into across north Suffolk.

Since the end of March, there has been 10 reports of outbuilding burglaries in Aspall, Wingfield, Palgrave and Fressingfield, where offenders have been targeting power tools and sporting equipment.

It has prompted Suffolk Police to remind residents to consider the security of buildings.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in their local area, is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.