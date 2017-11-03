Otter pup survives 15ft fall at sewerage works in Stonham Aspal

The RSCPA is caring for an otter-ly adorable resident who survived a 15ft fall into a tank at a sewage works.

The otter pup, weighing 1.2kg, was rushed into RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre by animal collection officer (ACO) Naemi Kilbey after falling into the tank at a sewage works in Stowmarket Road, Stonham Aspal, and couldn’t get out.

A worker spotted the pup on October 30 and called the RSPCA.

ACO Kilbey said: “I honestly thought he was going to die on route to our wildlife centre. He seemed really weak and poorly.

“I tried to heat him up and give him fluid and rushed him to East Winch where they got him straight under a heat lamp.

“He was much more lively by the time I left. He was very lucky and I really hope he pulls through and can, eventually, be released back to the wild.”