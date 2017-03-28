Original Status Quo drummer to join Redgrave’s Walkway on stage for Rick Parfitt Tribute

Original Status Quo Drummer John Coghlan will join Redgrave rockers Walkway on stage this Friday when they perform their tribute to Rick Parfitt for the very first time.

Walkway supported the legendary musicians on numerous occasions and recorded the Parfitt-written track ‘Rain’ on their third album, which will be released later this year and features Coghlan, in his memory.

It will be performed live for the first time with Coghlan at Fat Lils in Witney, Oxfordshire. Doors 8pm, entry £5.

For more on Walkway, visit www.officialwalkway.com