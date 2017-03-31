Organiser of Old Buckenham Airshow ‘thrilled’ to welcome back one of the best pilots around

The organiser of an award-winning airshow in Old Buckenham says he is “thrilled” to welcome back one of the most successful pilots in history for their annual aerial extravaganza.

Brendan O’Brien, who has more than 200 FAI Aviation Records, last appeared at the Old Buckenham Airshow in 2014, successfully landing his Piper Cub on top of a trailer moving along the runway, the feat forming part of his legendary ‘Flying Circus’.

Yoyo. Picture: O'Briens Flying Circus

O’Brien will be appearing both days at the airshow to give visitors a chance to see his acrobatics in the air.

He will once again try to land on a trailer, and the airshow will also see the Norfolk debut of his latest acquisition, Otto the Helicopter, which likes to play with a giant yoyo.

A 1943 Beechcraft Staggerwing will be on display on both days, with this year’s even taking place on July 29 and 30.

Matt Wilkins, organiser, said: “The English Language contains 171,476 words. None of them are good enough to begin to describe Brendan O’Brien, statistically the greatest peacetime pilot there has ever been.

“We’re therefore thrilled to have him back and offer Otto the helicopter his East of England debut; sure to be a massive hits with the kids here as he has been in the States.

“With all the improvements we’re making we hope to continue to be worthy of our award as Family Event of the Year.”

There will be a host of activities and events on the ground for visitor, including classic cars, tank rides, a food village, and military displays,.

Old Buckenham Airfield was the base for the 453rd Bombardment Group of the USAAF 8th Air Force — and the museum will be open all weekend with special exhibits.

For more information on the airshow, visit the website at www.oldbuckenhamairshow.co.uk