Openreach announces date to fix Brome’s fallen wires

BT Openreach have begun to take action to put up new cables, after they were pulled down almost 11 months ago.

A spokesperson for Openreach said that new poles are to be installed on September 2, and aerial cables will be replaced at the same time.

Local resident and deputy chairman of Brome and Oakley parish council, David Hardaker, said: “This is very good news for Brome and a lot of the village’s residents will be pleased. It is a bit of a relief.”