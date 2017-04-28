Open Gardens event in Botesdale to support British Red Cross

At least 15 gardens will be open to the public as Botesdale residents show their support to the British Red Cross.

It will be held on Sunday, May 14, giving flower enthusiasts a chance to enjoy a range of gardens.

Entrance is £5, and children can go free. Tickets can be purchased from the village hall, where there will also be refreshments and stalls.

Event organiser Ann Topham says; “We are incredibly proud to open our gardens for British Red Cross.

“It is a fantastic cause and one we fully support. We are working hard to ensure the gardens are in the best shape possible for guests to enjoy.”

Paul Fleet, Senior Community Fundraiser for British Red Cross said: “I am incredibly happy that the residents of Botesdale have chosen to support the charity.

“I would like to thank Ann and all residents who are opening their gardens and also encourage people of Botesdale and the surrounding area to come along. It is a wonderful chance to see some fantastic plants and flowers.

“Many people see British Red Cross as a national or international charity and are unaware of the vital local work we do like mobility aids, help for the elderly and emergency support.”

If you would like more information on British Red Cross or the Open Gardens in Suffolk, go to www.redcross.org.uk/Get-involved/Events/Open-Gardens. Alternatively, contact Senior Community Fundraiser, Paul Fleet on either 01603 253 412 or pfleet@redcross.org.uk.