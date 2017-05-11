One ‘tall order’ fulfilled as preparations continue for Park Radio to hit the airwaves

Getting a radio station on the air full time is no easy feat – but one ‘tall order’ has been conquered as Park Radio prepares to hit the airwaves in the Diss Express area.

A 25m transmitter mast, required for the Diss FM signal, has been acquired free of charge by the team from the former Peachman Investigation business based in Long Stratton.

Park Radio has taken delivery of a 25m mast as they prepare to launch later this year. Submitted photo.

Park Radio has also been boosted after they were awarded £10,000 from the Big Lottery fund, and have been helped by pledges and donations from the Diss Freemasons, the Rotary Club of Diss and District, and Shadwell Stud, to purchase necessary broadcasting equipment.

Plans are now underway for the radio station to convert some of the ground floor space at the Diss Youth and Community Centre, in Shelfanger Road, into studio and office space, which has been supported by the town council.

Director Chris Moyse said they hope Park Radio, which would be broadcast up to 80,000 listeners across Diss, Eye, Harleston and the Waveney, will be on the air “in the next few months.”

“We’ve already had bookings to attend Diss Carnival, Harleston’s Antique and Street Party and the Eye Family Fun day, plus many others, which is great,” he said.

The team are getting really excited about the prospect of bringing quality local radio to the community Chris Moyse, director, Park Radio

“You can keep up to date by visiting the Park Radio Facebook page or via Twitter for all of our news.

“The team are getting really excited about the prospect of bringing quality local radio to the community where everyone can get involved and help change lives and bring people together.”

Diss Tesco shoppers can also help the Park Radio cause.

It is among the projects being supported by the supermarket’s Bags of Help scheme, where customers can place a vote for a cause of their choosing. Funding of £1,000, £2,000 and £4,000 could be awarded to those with the most votes.