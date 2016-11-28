Olly Murs to play Thetford Forest next year

Pop sensation Olly Murs is set to perform at Thetford Forest next year as part of the Forestry Commission’s summer concert series.

The singer, who is celebrating his fourth successive No 1 Album, 24 Hrs, making him the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor, will take to the stage at High Lodge on June 30.

Since his rise to fame in 2009, Murs has recorded four multi-platinum albums and produced four Number 1 singles with total record sales exceeding 10 million.

His hits have included Troublemaker, Heart Skips A Beat, You Don’t Know Love and Kiss Me, with his new single Years and Years the centre piece to his latest album.

Tickets, priced at £42.50, plus a £4.75 booking fee, will go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 2).

Call the Forestry Commission’s box office on 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music.

Pop icon Rick Astley was the first to announce his gig at the forest, which will take place on July 1. To find out more, click here.