Old Buckenham Airshow returns this weekend

The award-winning Old Buckenham Airshow will be landing at the village’s airfield this weekend.

Now in its third year, the airshow will feature a mix of in flight action and grounded activities.

The air will be filled with aircraft including a Hawker Hurricane, Supermarine Spitfire MH434 and North American P51D Mustang called ‘The Shark’. Headlining will be the Beoing B-17 ‘Sally B’.

There will also be a variety of activities on the ground, including a funfair.

Alongside the firm favourite food village will be new alternative events.

This includes a classic car show featuring everything from an Aston Martin DB5 to a Mazda MX5, tank rides and military displays.

For those wanting to quench their thirst, the ‘Attack and Destroy Bar’ will be serving drinks all day.

The show starts at 10am on both days. For more information or to buy tickets, go to oldbuckenhamairshow.co.uk