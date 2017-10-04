Ofsted ranks Diss Infant and Nursery School with Children’s Centre as ‘good’

The deputy head of a Diss school is “extremely proud” after being ranked as ‘good’ in a recent Ofsted report.

Diss Infant and Nursery School with Children’s Centre was visited by inspectors and the report found that the school had maintained the good quality of education in the school.

It added: “Children and pupils enjoy school and have very positive attitudes to learning.

“They behave exceptionally well in lessons and as they move around the school.”

It continued: “Children and pupils are highly engaged in lessons and enthusiastic about their learning.”

In regards to safeguarding, the report said: “Leaders and staff look after pupils well. A strong culture of care is evident and, consequently, pupils are happy and safe at school.”

Lyn Schug, deputy head, said: “In addition to identifying the enthusiasm and good progress that our children make, we are extremely proud of the recognition Ofsted gave to our lively and interesting curriculum, the vibrant learning environment, behaviour and our strength in personal development.

“Our children and families are being extremely well-nurtured and supported with services offered by the Children’s Centre and the whole school community.”

The report also commented on the school addressing issues from the last inspection with “increasing success”.