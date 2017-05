Staff, parents and children at Occold Primary are celebrating after a short inspection from Ofsted found the school continues to be ‘good’.

The report said the leadership team has maintained the “good quality of education in the school” since the last inspection, back in 2011.

It continued: “Your school sits at the heart of its local community. It does a good job.”

To view the full report from the inspection, visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk