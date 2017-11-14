Occold Preschool calls for votes for Aviva Community funding

A Suffolk preschool has urged residents to ‘keep it local’ in a bid for vital funding.

Occold Preschool enjoyed recent success as it received an ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted. But they claim due to government cuts, the preschool, catering for six local primary schools in the area, has launched a bid from the Aviva Community Fund.

As part of the scheme, the preschool could be the recipient of funding up to £25,000.

Deputy manager, Tanya Regan told the Diss Express: “The funding would help sustain the preschool and allow us to provide new resources for the children.

“Voting will help us keep it local and keep the preschool thriving.”

Only projects with the most votes will become finalists.

Occold Preschool started life as a Mother and Toddler group in Thorndon nearly forty years ago and, after out-growing its venue, moved to the village hall at Occold where they made the transition to a preschool.

The preschool welcomes children of all abilities and said it prides itself on its highly qualified staff. It also supports children with additional needs.

For more information or to vote, visit community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-1823 and submit your vote before November 21.