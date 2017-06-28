Oakley table tale has a happy ending for Melody

A custom-made table which was taken from the front of an Oakley house has been returned.

Melody Cooper approached the Diss Express last week after the table – constructed from an old sewing machine used for selling tomato plants – was taken from outside her home earlier this month.

Oakley, Suffolk. Melody Cooper had a custom-made table, used for selling tomatoes, taken from her house. Following an appeal in the Diss Express, it has been returned. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

But after the story appeared online, it was returned in a matter of days.

Mrs Cooper said it was “lovely” the table was returned – and put it down to “over-zealous recyclers” rather than thieves maliciously taking it.

The incident had not been reported to the police.

“My husband said ‘I think you better go and have a look around front’ and I thought something else had gone but it seemed to have reappeared over night,” she told the Diss Express.

“Someone had even made the effort to get it over the gate and it is heavy.

“I don’t know if someone had a change of heart of whether someone else rescued it.

“There was no note or a knock on the door – it had just reappeared.”

The table will not be reappearing outside her home again – not because of a fear of being stolen or going missing again – but, because of its sentimental value, to be used to grow new herbs in her polytunnel.

Regular customers of Mrs Cooper should not panic though – her brother, George Norman, who runs an antiques shop and designed the custom table, has provided a new table to allow her to sell tomatoes in Oakley once again.