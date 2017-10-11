O2 announces Diss, East Harling and Newton Flotman among places in Norfolk to get 4G coverage

Those wanting to browse the web on the move are in luck as O2 have announced plans to provide the service to more places in the Diss Express area .

Work has already started to deliver the service to East Harling and Diss, Newton Flotman, Bracon Ash, Billingford, Gissing, Sandy Lane, Goose Green, and Roydon Fen.

O2 has said the date when these will go live is subject to implementation and testing.

O2 has already launched 4G in Banham, Besthorpe, Blo’Norton, Bunwell, Garboldisham, Kenninghall, Long Stratton, North Lopham, Old Buckenham, Snetterton, South Lopham, and Thorpe Abbotts.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer, said: “We’re investing in a range of innovative measures to ensure we give our customers reliable coverage wherever they go.”