NOSTALGIA: Ex-Diss High sixth former Andrea Bennett amazed to see 1980s school photo

Two weeks ago we featured this old Diss High School picture sent in by former teacher Peter Perkins of sixth formers at an end of term Christmas ‘Uniform Day’ in 1984.

He could only name Andrea Bennett, on the right of the picture. The story found its way to Andrea, all the way in southern Spain, who herself is now a teacher at the Sotogrande International School.

Andrea Bennett at her current school in Spain. ANL-161229-102816001

Andrea said: “I clearly remember him (Peter Perkins), a very enthusiastic geography teacher who introduced us to the fascinating world of geology. My main memory of Mr Perkins is of him bounding across slopes on a field trip to Wales, while we clung on the hillside on hands and knees!”

She also names Julie Womack and Joanna Cummins in the group.

Andrea is pictured here at her current school at a workshop for parents.