NOSTALGIA: Can you name these Diss High School sixth formers from 1984?

Former Diss High School teacher Peter Perkins has sent in this photo of sixth formers at an end of term Christmas ‘Uniform Day’

Sixth formers were not required to wear school uniform normally, so got dressed up in aid of the Ethiopian famine appeal and raised £9.40.

Taken in 1984, Mr Perkins, a former deputy director of the sixth form, said old clothes from previous years were used, or borrowed from siblings, hence the ill-fitting nature of some of their outfits.

Mr Perkins said he was having a ‘downsize’ of some of his possessions and came across some 35mm slides from his time at the school.

He can only name Andrea Bennett, on the right of the picture. Can you name any more?