Norwich to London railway line improved by ‘orange army’

Network Rail’s ‘orange army’ descended on Brentwood near Essex at the weekend to install new overhead wires to improve the reliability of service connecting London and Norwich – running through Diss.

Simon Ancona, Network Rail’s chief operating officer for Anglia, said: “These upgrades will provide essential reliability improvements on the main line into London.

“New overhead wire at Brentwood will mean fewer delays and completed key upgrades as part of the Crossrail programme.”

The equivalent 3,000 hours of work on Sunday and Monday to replace 1km of overhead wire at Brentwood as part of a £250m project to upgrade the wiring system on the busy mainline.

The wires and structures that are currently in place were installed in the 1950s and the system is one of the oldest in the country – which can prove to be problematic in warmer weather.

Jamie Burles, managing director at Greater Anglia, said: “Engineering works are vital for ourselves and Network Rail to provide a better railway for everyone for future generations to come.

“New wires means our trains should be able to run a speed during hot weather.”