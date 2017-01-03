Norwich to London improvements complete

Improvements to the Norwich to London rail line, which serves the Diss Express area, have been completed.

A long-standing speed restriction in place on the railway between Shenfield, Essex and Seven Kings, London during the summer can now be lifted. Network Rail said staff worked “around the clock” for ten days to replace 12.5km of overhead wires. About 1.5km of track was also installed, while a new platform at Shenfield station for future Elizabeth Line services. Network Rail has also thanked passengers for their patience while the work was carried out.

Richard Schofield, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “We have been working flat out over this 10 day period to carry out significant upgrades to the railway as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan, to make journeys from Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex into London more reliable.”

Further works are set to take place over the coming months.