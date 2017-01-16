Norwich City stars of past and present praise new Long Stratton pitch

Norwich City stars of past and present have heaped praise on a project which has brought a brand new 3G football facility to Long Stratton.

City legend Darren Huckerby, now an Under 16s coach at the Canaries, opened the brand new pitch at the leisure centre on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility will be used extensively by the local community, with Long Stratton High School and Long Stratton FC delivering sessions to grow and develop local football. The new artificial grass pitch includes three 5-a-side pitches and will host weekly 9-a-side competition.

The £440,000 project was funded through investment from South Norfolk Council, Long Stratton High School, Long Stratton FC and a grant of £216,598 from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund.

Huckerby described the new pitch as “brilliant.”

“My playing days and subsequent role as a coach have made me appreciate just how important these types of facilities are, with youngsters needing to get out there and enjoy their football on top quality playing surfaces,” he said.

“The area holds a special place in my heart and I’m delighted that so many in the local community will benefit from a real grassroots hub.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in the project, notably South Norfolk Council and Long Stratton High School, and importantly, the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund for providing generous investment behind the new pitch.”

And Norwich defender Russell Martin also backed the project,

“These facility projects take a lot of work so all of the local partners that were involved in getting this development at Long Stratton complete deserve massive credit, as it will be there as a major asset for local people for many years to come,” he added.