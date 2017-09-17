North Lopham primary school kicks off year with some ‘good’ news

Pupils and staff at a primary school in North Lopham are celebrating after being rated as ‘good’ in a recent Ofsted report.

St Andrew’s CEVA Primary School received the rating after an inspection in July, during which the inspector met with headteacher Maxine McGarr, staff, governors and pupils.

In her report, the inspector commented that the school “caters for the individual and looks for the unique talent and enthusiasm in every child”.

After looking at the children’s work, the report concluded that “pupils achieve well in reading, writing and mathematics, but also benefit from everything else the curriculum offers”.

It went on to say: “There is an impressive range of enrichment opportunities provided by the small school.”

St Andrews was also rated as ‘good’ in 2012. The report noted it had maintained its rating since becoming part of a federation of schools, including All Saints’ Primary in Winfarthing and Hapton Primary, with a joint governing body and one executive headteacher.

“We are all delighted by Ofsted’s confirmation that we remain a good school,” said headteacher Mrs McGarr.

“I’m very happy to be part of this exciting journey and to see all the work of the staff and pupils coming to fruition.

“It is our mission to continue to improve so that our federation of schools are the very best they can be.”