A North Lopham boxing author is hoping his latest release will be another knockout after it hit the shelves earlier this month.

Ralph Oates, a former boxer and leading historian on the sport, has taken a trip back in time in Bruno and Lewis: The Boxing Years.

Bruno and Lewis - The Boxing Years - In Search of the Heavyweight Title, by Ralph Oates. Submitted photo.

Published by Fonthill Media, it chronicles the end of a 93-year wait for a British heavyweight champion, showcasing the journeys of Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis to the top of the profession.