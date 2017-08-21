Norfolk van artist pays tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth with latest ‘grafilthy’ art effort

Norfolk van artist Ruddy Muddy has paid his respects to Sir Bruce Forsyth the only way he can – with his latest offering of ‘grafilthy’ art.

Tributes have poured in from around the world after veteran entertainer Forsyth, famous for hosting game shows such as The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and The Price is Right, passed away on Friday at the age of 89.

Sir Bruce Forsyth died on Friday, aged 89.

And for Ruddy Muddy, 42-year-old Rick Minns, who lives near Attleborough, it was a chance for him to use his unique talent to pay tribute to Forsyth – with his latest effort even making the national press.

He learned of Forsyth’s death while visiting his parents in Wymondham, and got to work straight away.

“I grabbed the opportunity, the van belongs to the company I work for – that’s their rule for any piece I do, that I put their name on it,” he said.

“I think it’s just really tragic news about Bruce.

I don’t always get the opportunity to pay a tribute and so I wanted to show my respects I the only way I can Rick Minns, van artist

“He’s that one TV presenter that everyone grew up with and is still there, he’s the last of the last of those.

“I feel like everyone was expecting it, but usually, when it happens, you’re never quite ready for it.

“I don’t always get the opportunity to pay a tribute and so I wanted to show my respects I the only way I can.”

Mr Minns last featured in the Diss Express in July after creating a piece in memory of young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery who died after a battle with childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

Rick Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy, with his latest work, in tribute to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth. Photo: Rick Minns.

You can follow Ruddy Muddy on Twitter – @Ruddy_Muddy