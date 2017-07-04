Norfolk Trading Standards urges people to register appliances in wake of Grenfell Tower fire

Norfolk residents are being urged to register their electrical appliances so they can be notified by manufacturers of any product recalls.

Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards Service has been visiting residents of the county’s ten high-rise blocks to offer public reassurance and home safety advice in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

When you buy electrical appliances, there is usually paperwork to fill in to register the appliance. Not only does this cover the warranty, it also means that if the manufacturer issues a product recall, they can get directly in touch with you Brian Chatten, Norfolk Trading Standards

Working with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Trading Standards officers have been talking about safety in the home, including ensuring smoke alarms are fitted and regularly tested, that sockets are not overloaded and that appliances are safe. They have also been reminding residents of flats of the importance to keep communal areas and fire exits clear.

If residents are not at home, the Trading Standards team has been leaving a note for them about current manufacturers’ product recalls.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, Chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Communities Committee, added: “The safety of the public is our top priority and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Trading Standards and other agencies have been working tirelessly to reassure the public since the Grenfell Tower fire.

“Important safety checks continue and residents can help by heeding the advice to ensure new appliances are registered so they can be notified in the event of any product recalls.”

There is a national website which gives details of all product recalls. To check if any of your appliances are affected, visit www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk and click on the Product Recalls tab.

The Grenfell Tower fire was believed to have started due to a problem with a Hotpoint fridge freezer. Hotpoint has advised that, as a precaution, anybody with a Hotpoint fridge freezer, model number FF175BP (white) or FF175BG (grey) should call 0800 316 3826 or visit www.hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer to register their details for further updates.

Members of the public can call Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service on 0800 917 8137 to arrange for a free Home Fire Risk Check.