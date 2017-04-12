Norfolk Police offering advice to ‘prevent’ residents becoming a victim of crime

South Norfolk Community Engagement Officer Jim Squires, with Norfolk Police, is offering advice to residents to ‘prevent’ them from becoming a victim of crime.

A leaflet and poster campaign, featuring a number of hints and tips, is being distributed around the south Norfolk area.

Norfolk Police has released a poster in a bid to 'prevent' residents becoming victims of crime.

PC Squires said it was not in response to an increase in crime — and added Norfolk remained one of the safest counties in the country.

He also stressed the importance of people recording “key information”+

“If it looks suspicious, then it probably is,” he said.

“Record key information like vehicle index, make of model of vehicle, description of person and clothing and importantly, do not put yourself in danger or in a situation of conflict. Observe from a distance.”

The leaflets offer the following advice to ‘prevent’ crime:

P - protect your personal belongings

R - responsibility is yours - but we want to help you

E - evidence is vital to support a prosecution. Ensure your CCTV works, make a notce of the vehicle’s number plate if it appears suspicious or a description of a person and call

V - vulnerable items in sheds and garages should be made secure to prevent opportunists attempting to steal them. The most simplest devices can prevent crime.

E -eliminate the temptation for opportunists to steal your personal belongings and secure them

N - never ignore something that looks suspicious. It could be a major piece of information you provide us to locate the offender

T - think and act now to protect your belongings before it’s too late