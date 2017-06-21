Norfolk Police offering advice on how to keep a cool head in hot weather

Keep a cool head in hot weather, urge Norfolk police.

Do remember the dangers if a stretch of water tempts you to a refreshing dip. Even the strongest swimmers can quickly get into difficulties, said engagement office PC Jim Squires.

Don’t leave your dogs alone in parked cars. If you cannot take them with you at your destination, think about leaving them at home.

And do remember that although you may be out on a day trip, thieves will not be taking time off. Lock your vehicles and put valuables out of sight.