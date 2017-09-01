Norfolk Police calls on Diss residents to lock their doors after opportunists strike in town again

South Norfolk Engagement officer Jim Squires is calling on Diss residents to lock their doors at all times to deter “opportunistic” thieves after burglars took items from two unlocked properties.

An unknown number of suspects gained entry to an unlocked property in Lord Road, sometime between 10.30pm on Monday, August 28 and 8.30am the following day, taking a bag which was later recovered.

And between 11pm on Monday, August 28 and 6am on Tuesday, August 29, cash and a bag was taken from a home in Shreeves Road – which was also unlocked at the time.

PC Squires said locked doors were a deterrent for thieves. He pointed to an incident in Harvest Way in Harleston on Sunday night, when a male was disturbed trying to gain entry at the rear of the building – but was met with locked doors.

“Most burglars we are seeing in the area at the moment are opportunists,” he told the Diss Express. “They are going up to doors, seeing if they are unlocked, and if so, going inside and picking up what they can.

“If a door is locked, the only way to get in is to cause noise.

We are trying to get people into the habit of locking their doors, even when they are at home South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires

“We are not advertising that people’s doors are unlocked. We are trying to get people to lock their doors when they go to bed, and even when they are in the home or in the back garden in the middle of the afternoon. Someone could try the front door and get into your house and you would not be aware.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111