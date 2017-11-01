Norfolk on the road to better mobile coverage? County Council to discuss improving ‘not-spots’

Proposals to create a map of Norfolk’s mobile coverage, to be used to press for improvements in the county’s ‘not-spots’, is to be discussed next Wednesday.

At the meeting, Norfolk County Council’s Digital Innovation and Efficiency Committee will be asked to approve plans to commission a countywide survey of mobile voice and data coverage across all major networks providing services in Norfolk.

We’ve seen a lot of progress with broadband access in the county as a result of our Better Broadband for Norfolk programme but progress on mobile coverage has sadly lagged behind Tom Garrod

As a minimum, the survey would be expected to capture coverage along all the county’s A and B roads, its major rail routes and stations, key tourist areas and in the urban centres of Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

Tom Garrod, chairman of the Digital Innovation and Efficiency Committee, said: “I think this is a fantastic proposal and exactly the kind of thing I want this committee and the council to be leading the way on.

“We’ve seen a lot of progress with broadband access in the county as a result of our Better Broadband for Norfolk programme but progress on mobile coverage has sadly lagged behind. This survey will be a crucial start in improving mobile phone coverage across the county and networks.

“Our survey would arm us with the evidence we need to not only lobby for improvements but also to suggest practical solutions to telecoms companies and bring about real change. I’m excited about the potential of this idea, if the committee agrees with me we’ll move quickly and look to publish the results in the new year.”

The Digital Innovation and Efficiency Committee is due to meet at 10am on Wednesday, 8 November, at County Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend.