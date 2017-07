Three Norfolk fire crews tackled a hedgerow and shed fire on Warren’s Lane in Attleborough yesterday.

Crews from Attleborough, Wymondham and Thetford responded to the blaze. The crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were informed of the fire at 4.12pm and crews were on the scene at 4.20pm. The fire was under control at 5.38pm.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious by police.