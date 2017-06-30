Norfolk Bloodbikes charity raising funds in Diss

A chequered car and mobility scooters have made their home on the Mere’s Mouth in Diss today as the charity Norfolk Bloodbikes Medical Transport Service are raising funds.

The Norfolk Bloodbikes is a charity which delivers blood, blood samples, platelets and donated breast milk for sick or premature babies out of hours on behalf of the NHS. The charity operates under the banner of SERV - service by emergency response volunteers. They were supported by their sponsored by Beactive Mobility Ltd and Freerider Mobility Scooters.

Shaun Green of Beactive Mobility Ltd and Rick Aldridge of Freerider Mobility Scooters. PICTURE: Andrew Martin.

Husband and wife Shaun and Sally Woodyard both volunteer for Norfolk Bloodbikes and run the stall.

Shaun said: “We are here supporting Beactive Mobility because they are sponsoring us this year. We are all volunteers and do it free of charge 365 days a year.

“Normally, we use motorbikes and use cars on weekends. We don’t get any NHS or government funding, it’s all done through charitable donations.

Sally said: “It saves the NHS thousands. Norfolk Bloodbikes is all voluntary and we get funding through days like this and through companies who sponsor us.

Shaun and Sally Woodyard with Shaun Green and Rick Aldridge. PICTURE: Andrew Martin.

“Every little helps, come for a chat and learn more about what we do and how you can help. Every bit of money will help petrol in the bikes. We need to raise thousands to get new bikes and cars on the road.

Shaun Green is the motorbillity manager for Beactive Mobility in Diss.

He said: “We are here today to promote the motabillity scheme and the range of scooters, but also to sponsor Norfolk Bloodbikes. We are sponsoring them for the whole of the year at all our other locations in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“They are brilliant and do a really good job. It’s really a worth cause to support”.

Area sales manager for Freerider Mobility Scooters Rick Aldridge, said: “We supply the mobility scooters on display here today. The partnership between ourselves and Shaun is really good. The scooters help to make people’s life easier.

“The work that Norfolk Bloodbikes do is brilliant and I have the upmost respect for these guys. It’s really nice to do our part to support them.”

For more information, go to servnorfolk.org.uk/ or call 07880 883569 for membership enquiries.