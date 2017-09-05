Norfolk and Suffolk police forces upgrade with £1.2m of new technology

Police forces in Norfolk and Suffolk have benefited from a “crucial investment” that will arm them with brand new technology in the fight against crime.

The new devices are in a bid to revolutionise the way in which police deal with incidents and the service they provide to the public.

Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, Project Lead for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, said: “Following a three month trial last year, it was clear that the devices offered officers what they needed.

“We will continue to take advantage of new technologies to aid crime investigation and I’m sure the people of Norfolk and Suffolk will notice a benefit as our officers embrace the new ways of working.”

The tablets will enable officers to work remotely, update crime systems, review live incidents, update victims and liaise with partner agencies on the go.

Tasks that would normally require officers to travel back to the station can now be done immediately.

Crime commissioners for both counties have responded positively to the new devices.

Lorne Green said: “This is a crucial investment for Norfolk Constabulary.

“To tackle the crime affecting our communities in the 21st Century, we need to make the best use of the 21st Century technology available to us.”

Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies have budgeted £1.2m for the devices but it is expected the efficiencies brought by their deployment will save the constabulary money in the long-term.