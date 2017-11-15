Norfolk and Suffolk police ask people to hand in firearms

Norfolk and Suffolk police are asking people to hand in their guns – in support of a national surrender on firearms and ammunition.

Running from November 13 to 26, the scheme is in a bid to reduce the availability of illegal firearms to criminals, reduce the number of illegal firearms within local supply chains and reduce firearm offences.

During this time, members of the public will be able to hand over unlicensed weapons without fear of prosecution. This includes replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items currently lawfully held.

Richard Kennett, firearms licensing manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, said: “Some people may have un-registered, old weapons that they have forgotten about, or have received one through inheritance that they no longer use, or that they don’t know what to do with.

“Although such weapons aren’t being used for crimes, it’s important that they are handed in to the police to stop them from falling into the wrong hands.

“Fortunately we don’t have a big problem with gun crime in Norfolk and Suffolk and reducing the amount of illegally owned firearms across the county will help reduce the threat of gun crime even further.”

Firearms can be surrendered at any police station, but people are encouraged to take them to their nearest Public Enquiry Office. Residents should make sure the firearm is unloaded and covered up, and asked to ring the police beforehand on 101 to let officers know that they are bringing a gun in as part of the operation.

For more information or to find out where to hand in firearms in Norfolk, visit www.norfolk.police.uk or call 01953 424141. For Suffolk, go to www.suffolk.police.uk or call 01473 613681.